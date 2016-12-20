Investigators recommend expanding search area for missing MH370

Investigators looking for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 have recommended extending the search by an additional 25,000 square kilometers further north in the southern Indian Ocean, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau said Tuesday.

The unsearched area, north of the designated 120,000-sq-km zone where the search has been conducted until now, "has the highest probability of containing the wreckage of the aircraft," the Australian and international experts have concluded based on debris drift modeling results, the bureau said in a statement.

"Given the high confidence in the search undertaken to date," the experts also agreed that the area investigators have been combing through so far is "unlikely to contain the missing aircraft," it said.