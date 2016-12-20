Close

December 20, 2016 14:01

13:21 20 December 2016

BOJ stands pat, Kuroda's remarks on long-term interest rates eyed

TOKYO, Dec. 20, Kyodo

The Bank of Japan decided Tuesday to keep its current monetary easing policy unchanged, as the country's economy has been recuperating with exports picking up due largely to a weaker yen following Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory.

The central bank's decision comes as Japan's 10-year bond yield has been on an upward curve in tandem with rising U.S. Treasury yields. Market players have turned their attention to BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's press conference later in the day to gauge the outlook for Japan's monetary policy.

At the first policy meeting since the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election, the BOJ left intact its 10-year Japanese government debt yield target at around zero percent as well as its negative interest rate of minus 0.1 percent for some reserve funds held by commercial banks at the BOJ.

