Culling of chickens begins at Miyazaki farm after bird flu outbreak

The government of Miyazaki Prefecture in southwestern Japan on Tuesday started culling about 122,000 chickens at a poultry farm after a highly virulent strain of bird flu was detected.

Miyazaki has the largest number of broiler chickens among Japan's 47 prefectures with about 27.4 million as of February, according to the prefectural government.

The farm had reported to a local livestock hygiene service center Monday afternoon that some 100 chickens had been found dead. Five of the dead and two live chickens tested positive for bird flu in a preliminary examination.