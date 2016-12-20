Close

Kyodo News

December 20, 2016 17:02

16:03 20 December 2016

Okinawa city protests resumption of U.S. Osprey flights

NAHA, Japan, Dec. 20, Kyodo

The city of Ginowan lodged a protest with the U.S. military in Okinawa Prefecture on Tuesday for resuming flightts of its Osprey planes after one of its tilt-rotor transport aircraft deployed to the southern island city made a crash landing last week.

Ginowan Mayor Atsushi Sakima said he "absolutely cannot tolerate" the Monday resumption of the MV-22 aircraft flights upon meeting with U.S. Marine Corps' external affairs director Col. Scott Conway at Camp Foster in the Kitanakagusuku village, citing the lack of satisfactory explanations on the cause of the accident and preventive measures.

The resumption came less than a week after the entire fleet in the prefecture was grounded over the accident on the evening of Dec. 13, in which the aircraft broke apart upon landing in shallow waters off the coast of Nago in the prefecture injuring two crew members.

