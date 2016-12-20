Close

Kyodo News

December 20, 2016 17:02

16:21 20 December 2016

China returns seized underwater drone to U.S.

BEIJING, Dec. 20, Kyodo

A U.S. underwater naval drone seized by a Chinese warship in the South China Sea last week was returned to the United States on Tuesday, the two sides said in separate statements.

"Through friendly negotiations between China and the United States, the U.S. underwater drone was successfully handed over" in the South China Sea, the Chinese Defense Ministry said.

In Washington, the Pentagon confirmed the handover, saying a Chinese naval vessel returned the Ocean Glider drone "near the location where it had been unlawfully seized on Dec. 15."

