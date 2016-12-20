Close

December 20, 2016 17:02

16:35 20 December 2016

BOJ stands pat, more upbeat economic view dents easing speculation

By Tomoyuki Tachikawa
TOKYO, Dec. 20, Kyodo

The Bank of Japan on Tuesday stood pat and expressed a more optimistic view on the country's economy with exports picking up on a weaker yen after Donald Trump's U.S. election win, dampening speculation of further monetary stimulus anytime soon.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, however, voiced reluctance to raise the central bank's government debt yield target in the near future, despite recent increases in Japan's long-term interest rates in tandem with rising U.S. Treasury yields.

"Promoting powerful monetary easing under the current policy is most appropriate" to pave the way for achieving a 2 percent inflation target," Kuroda said at a press conference following a two-day meeting of the bank's policy board.

  BOJ has 2nd day of policy meeting
