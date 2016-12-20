Close

December 20, 2016 20:03

17:13 20 December 2016

Top court rules in favor of U.S. base relocation in Okinawa

TOKYO, Dec. 20, Kyodo

Japan's top court on Tuesday ruled in favor of the central government in its dispute with Okinawa over the relocation of a U.S. Marine Corps air base within the southern island prefecture, likely allowing controversial construction to resume.

With the Supreme Court decision in, Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga plans to withdraw an action he took in 2015 to block the relocation of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, a prefectural government source said. But the standoff between Tokyo and Okinawa is likely to drag on as the governor may try other methods to thwart the project.

Although expected, Tuesday's decision is another slap in the face for the Okinawa government, whose strong demand that the U.S. military's Osprey aircraft remain grounded fell on deaf ears as their flights were resumed Monday, less than a week after one crash-landed off Okinawa.

