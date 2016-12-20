Close

Kyodo News

December 20, 2016 20:03

17:14 20 December 2016

Video Advisory (Dec. 20) Japan aquarium lights up Christmas tree using electric eel

TOKYO, Dec. 20, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Japan aquarium lights up Christmas tree using electric eel

-- Video shot at Toba Aquarium in Mie Prefecture, central Japan, in December 2016 shows a Christmas tree lit up using electricity provided by an electric eel. The tree is decorated with some 1,000 LEDs that usually shine in green. When the eel, about 1 meter in length, emits a bout of electricity in reaction to feed and other impetuses, about half the lights turn pink to entertain visitors.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15590/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

