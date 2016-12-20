17:14 20 December 2016
Video Advisory (Dec. 20) Japan aquarium lights up Christmas tree using electric eel
TOKYO, Dec. 20, Kyodo
Japan aquarium lights up Christmas tree using electric eel
-- Video shot at Toba Aquarium in Mie Prefecture, central Japan, in December 2016 shows a Christmas tree lit up using electricity provided by an electric eel. The tree is decorated with some 1,000 LEDs that usually shine in green. When the eel, about 1 meter in length, emits a bout of electricity in reaction to feed and other impetuses, about half the lights turn pink to entertain visitors.
