Video Advisory (Dec. 20) Japan aquarium lights up Christmas tree using electric eel

Japan aquarium lights up Christmas tree using electric eel

-- Video shot at Toba Aquarium in Mie Prefecture, central Japan, in December 2016 shows a Christmas tree lit up using electricity provided by an electric eel. The tree is decorated with some 1,000 LEDs that usually shine in green. When the eel, about 1 meter in length, emits a bout of electricity in reaction to feed and other impetuses, about half the lights turn pink to entertain visitors.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15590/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo