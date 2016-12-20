Video Advisory (Dec. 20) Japanese wins "Gunpla" contest

The following is the latest available news video.

Japanese wins "Gunpla" contest

-- A Japanese man wins the Gunpla Builders World Cup, an international competition for making plastic models based on the "Mobile Suit Gundam" anime series, held in Tokyo on Dec. 18, 2016. Yusuke Yokota said he is happy to win because Gunpla, referring to plastic models of any of the robots or battleships from the Gundam series, originate in Japan and he wanted a Japanese to be crowned as the No. 1 gunpla builder.

