Kyodo News

December 20, 2016 20:03

17:44 20 December 2016

Video Advisory (Dec. 20) Japanese wins "Gunpla" contest

TOKYO, Dec. 20, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Japanese wins "Gunpla" contest

-- A Japanese man wins the Gunpla Builders World Cup, an international competition for making plastic models based on the "Mobile Suit Gundam" anime series, held in Tokyo on Dec. 18, 2016. Yusuke Yokota said he is happy to win because Gunpla, referring to plastic models of any of the robots or battleships from the Gundam series, originate in Japan and he wanted a Japanese to be crowned as the No. 1 gunpla builder.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15596/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

