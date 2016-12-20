Close

Kyodo News

December 20, 2016 20:03

19:08 20 December 2016

China returns drone captured in S. China Sea to U.S.

BEIJING, Dec. 20, Kyodo

China returned Tuesday a U.S. underwater naval drone it captured in the South China Sea last week to the United States, saying that the handover took place after "friendly negotiations."

On the fifth day since the seizure, China's Defense Ministry said in a brief statement that the drone was "smoothly" handed over to the United States in relevant waters of the South China Sea in the afternoon, without providing other details.

In Washington, the Pentagon confirmed the handover, saying a Chinese naval vessel returned the Ocean Glider drone that was "unlawfully seized" last Thursday.

