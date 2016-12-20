Soccer: Kawasaki's Kengo Nakamura named 2016 J-League MVP

Kawasaki Frontale midfielder Kengo Nakamura was named J-League Player of the Year on Tuesday, at 36 years old becoming the oldest player to win the award since namesake Shunsuke Nakamura.

Kengo Nakamura, for so long the heartbeat of Frontale, led the team to second place in the overall standings behind Urawa Reds. He scored nine goals in 31 appearances and is the first Kawasaki player to win the award.

Yokohama F Marinos midfielder Shunsuke Nakamura, then 35, won the award in the 2013 season, when Marinos also failed to win the championship title.

The Player of the Year is selected by a league panel from the Best XI, who are chosen by their fellow players and managers in the 18 J1 clubs.

Nakamura was named for the sixth time to the Best XI, which featured striker and Kawasaki teammate Yu Kobayashi and four players from Urawa Reds - goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa, defender Tomoaki Makino and midfielders Yuki Abe and Yosuke Kashiwagi.

Gen Shoji made the Best XI for the first time and was the only player selected from Club World Cup runners-up Kashima Antlers. Antlers finished a full 15 points behind Reds in the J1 standings but beat them over two legs on the away goals rule after a 2-2 aggregate draw in the Championship Final earlier this month, clinching an eighth league title.

Vissel Kobe striker Leandro, joint top J1 scorer with 19 goals, was also picked, as were defenders Masato Morishige (FC Tokyo) and Tsukasa Shiotani (Sanfrecce Hiroshima) and midfielder Manabu Saito (Marinos).

Kashiwagi, Saito, Kobayashi and Leandro were all selected to the Best XI for the first time.

Gamba Osaka midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi, who earned his first call up to the full national team in November, was named Best Young Player.

Kashima's Masatada Ishii was named Manager of the Year.

==Kyodo