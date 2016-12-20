Close

Kyodo News

December 20, 2016 23:04

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:04 20 December 2016

U.N. rights chief urges probe into Duterte's killing confession

GENEVA, Dec. 20, Kyodo

The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights urged the Philippines' judicial authorities Tuesday to launch an investigation into President Rodrigo Duterte's recent admission of having killed suspected criminals while serving as a city mayor.

Duterte said in a media interview last week he personally patrolled the streets and killed "about three" people while serving as mayor of Davao in the southern part of the country for 23 years.

"The killings committed by Mr. Duterte, by his own admission, at a time when he was a mayor, clearly constitute murder," Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said in a press release.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 18 Dec 2016URGENT: Abe Cabinet's support rating falls to 54.8%: Kyodo poll
  2. 15 Dec 2016Canadian delegation meets jailed pastor during visit to N. Korea
  3. 16 Dec 2016Highly pathogenic bird flu confirmed in Hokkaido for 1st time
  4. 16 Dec 2016EU urges Japan to scrap tariffs on more farm products than TPP accord
  5. 17 Dec 2016N. Korea holds service on 5th anniversary of ex-leader's death

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete