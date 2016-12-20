U.N. rights chief urges probe into Duterte's killing confession

The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights urged the Philippines' judicial authorities Tuesday to launch an investigation into President Rodrigo Duterte's recent admission of having killed suspected criminals while serving as a city mayor.

Duterte said in a media interview last week he personally patrolled the streets and killed "about three" people while serving as mayor of Davao in the southern part of the country for 23 years.

"The killings committed by Mr. Duterte, by his own admission, at a time when he was a mayor, clearly constitute murder," Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said in a press release.