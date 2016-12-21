U.N. chief condemns terror attack in Berlin

U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon on Tuesday denounced the terrorist attack in Berlin that killed at least 12 people and injured 48 others.

He expressed his deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims of "this horrific act" and voiced hope that "anyone involved in the commission of this appalling crime will be swiftly brought to justice."

The incident occurred when a large truck plowed through a popular Christmas market in Berlin on Monday.

==Kyodo