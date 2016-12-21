Taiwan regrets Sao Tome's cutting of diplomatic ties with Taipei

Taiwan expressed regret on Wednesday over Sao Tome and Principe's decision to end ties with the island, with Foreign Minister David Lee condemning what he called an "unwise" move by the West African nation.

In response, Taiwan will terminate its ties with Sao Tome and Principe effective the same day, withdraw its embassy and staff from the country, as well as end all bilateral projects, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

This is Taiwan's first termination of diplomatic ties since President Tsai Ing-wen took office in May, bringing the number of countries it has formal ties with down to 21.