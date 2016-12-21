Soccer: Japan captain Hasebe earns contract extension with Frankfurt

German first-division club Eintracht Frankfurt said Tuesday they have extended the contract of Japan midfielder Makoto Hasebe.

Two-time World Cup captain Hasebe, 32, joined Frankfurt from Nuremberg in the summer of 2014 and his extension will keep him at the club until the end of June 2018.

Speaking after Tuesday's 3-0 win over Mainz, a result that moved Frankfurt to third in the table, Hasebe said, "This team has set its sights on going higher and this is why I'm staying."