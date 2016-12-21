12:30 21 December 2016
Dollar edges down in upper 117 yen zone on pause in U.S. yields rise
TOKYO, Dec. 21, Kyodo
The U.S. dollar edged down in the upper 117 yen range Wednesday morning in Tokyo as selling triggered by a pause in U.S. Treasury yields outpaced buying on the previous day's dovish comment by the chief of Bank of Japan.
At noon, the dollar fetched 117.66-67 yen compared with 117.83-93 yen in New York and 117.88-90 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The euro was quoted at $1.0410-0411 and 122.51-52 yen against $1.0383-0393 and 122.32-42 yen in New York and $1.0391-0392 and 122.49-53 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday afternoon.
