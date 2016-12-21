Close

Kyodo News

December 21, 2016 14:09

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:30 21 December 2016

Dollar edges down in upper 117 yen zone on pause in U.S. yields rise

TOKYO, Dec. 21, Kyodo

The U.S. dollar edged down in the upper 117 yen range Wednesday morning in Tokyo as selling triggered by a pause in U.S. Treasury yields outpaced buying on the previous day's dovish comment by the chief of Bank of Japan.

At noon, the dollar fetched 117.66-67 yen compared with 117.83-93 yen in New York and 117.88-90 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0410-0411 and 122.51-52 yen against $1.0383-0393 and 122.32-42 yen in New York and $1.0391-0392 and 122.49-53 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday afternoon.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 18 Dec 2016URGENT: Abe Cabinet's support rating falls to 54.8%: Kyodo poll
  2. 15 Dec 2016Canadian delegation meets jailed pastor during visit to N. Korea
  3. 16 Dec 2016Highly pathogenic bird flu confirmed in Hokkaido for 1st time
  4. 16 Dec 2016EU urges Japan to scrap tariffs on more farm products than TPP accord
  5. 17 Dec 2016N. Korea holds service on 5th anniversary of ex-leader's death

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete