South Korea ruling party's anti-Park group to leave party

A group of South Korean ruling party lawmakers who have distanced themselves from President Park Geun-hye said on Wednesday they plan to leave the party next Tuesday to form a new political party.

Among the 31 lawmakers who attended a meeting Wednesday to declare their departure were Yoo Seong Min and Kim Moo Sung, the former floor leader and the former chief of the Saenuri Party, respectively.

The group's departure, if realized, would reduce the ruling party's 128 seats in the 300-member legislature to 97.