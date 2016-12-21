Japan plans to oppose South Sudan arms embargo resolution: sources

The Japanese government plans to oppose a draft U.N. Security Council resolution that Washington is pushing to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan, government sources said Wednesday.

Japan is concerned that if the council adopts the resolution, South Sudan will retaliate against U.N. representatives on the ground, notably peacekeepers, who include Ground Self-Defense Force members from Japan, a source close to the negotiations said.

Japan's stance comes despite the United States' push for Japan, currently a nonpermanent member of the 15-state Security Council, to back the resolution to help it reach the minimum threshold of nine votes needed for passage council, other sources close to negotiations said.

On Monday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power criticized Tokyo's apparent reluctance to the draft. "The arms embargo is a tool not only for protecting the people of South Sudan...It is also a tool for protecting peacekeepers," she said.

A Japanese government official told reporters Wednesday, "The effectiveness of the sanctions is uncertain. The South Sudanese government's efforts, such as the holding of national dialogue, should not be impeded."

Another government official said extending "support to local efforts undertaken by the United Nations and the South Sudanese government to improve the situation should be prioritized," noting that the South Sudan decided in November to accept an addition of 4,000 U.N. peacekeeping troops amid deteriorating public safety.

Japan's opposition to the resolution also comes as concerns remain strong among the public that the new duties attached to Self-Defense Forces troops operating in South Sudan could lead them to be embroiled in military action that could be seen as going against Japan's pacifist Constitution.

The security legislation that took effect early this year allows the Japanese troops to go to the rescue of U.N. staff and others under attack in response to an urgent request.

Drafted by the United States, the text of the U.N. resolution says that for one year after the resolution's adoption all member states are to immediately take "necessary measures" to prevent the direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer of arms or related materiel into South Sudan.

Tokyo has deployed a GSDF engineering unit within the U.N. mission in South Sudan since 2012, following the formation of the world's newest country in 2011.

==Kyodo