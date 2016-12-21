Japan decides to scrap trouble-plagued Monju prototype reactor

The Japanese government formally decided Wednesday to decommission the Monju prototype fast-breeder nuclear reactor in western Japan's Fukui Prefecture, which has barely operated over the past two decades despite its envisioned key role in the country's nuclear fuel recycling policy.

The decision in a ministerial meeting Wednesday, concluding a process that has included discussion of Japan's overall fast-reactor development policy by a government panel, comes despite failure to obtain local support of the plan.

The government has invested more than 1 trillion yen ($8.5 billion) in research and development in the reactor, having originally hoped it would serve as a linchpin of nuclear fuel recycling efforts as it was designed to produce more plutonium than it consumes while generating electricity.