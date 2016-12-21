S. Korea holds maritime exercise around islets claimed by Japan

The South Korean navy held an exercise on Wednesday around a pair of islets in the Sea of Japan controlled by Seoul but claimed by Japan.

In Tokyo, Kenji Kanasugi, director general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, lodged a protest with an envoy at the South Korean Embassy, saying such an exercise cannot be tolerated in light of Japan's stance, according to Japanese officials.

The Republic of Korea Navy did not provide details of the one-day exercise, but Yonhap News Agency reported that the drills, which also involved the Coast Guard, mobilized warships as well as aircraft.