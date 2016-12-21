Indonesian police kill 3 would-be suicide bombers during raid

Indonesian counterterrorism police shot three would-be suicide bombers and arrested another during a raid in the suburbs of Jakarta on Thursday morning.

National Police Spokesman Rikwanto told a press conference that the raid took place at 09:45 a.m. at a rented house in South Tangerang, based on information from a suspected Muslim militant, who had been arrested shortly before.

"We shot three suspects dead in the house because they opened fire on us and threw bombs," Rikwanto said. He said a bomb had also been found in the house.