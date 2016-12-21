Video Advisory (Dec. 21) Monkeys enjoy open fire, sweet potatoes

The following is the latest available news video.

Monkeys enjoy open fire, sweet potatoes

-- Japanese monkeys huddle around an open fire to keep warm at Japan Monkey Center in the central Japan city of Inuyama, while enjoying roasted sweet potatoes. One of the best monkey zoos in the world will offer a view of monkey life to the public mainly on weekends and holidays from Dec. 21, 2016, to Feb. 26, 2017.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15601/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo