Baseball: Aoki signs on for WBC

Samurai Japan named Houston Astros outfielder Norichika Aoki to its World Baseball Classic roster on Wednesday, making him Japan's first major leaguer to enlist for the WBC since 2009.

"Manager (Hiroki) Kokubo talked with me about various things, but my team had yet to give their OK, so I couldn't commit until now," Aoki told reporters at Tokyo's Jingu Stadium. "I did, however, tell him I wanted to take part."

"A lot of good players are lined up to represent Japan and I am happy to be able to compete alongside them."

Aoki played for Samurai Japan when the team won the first two WBCs in 2006 and 2009, when he was still with the Yakult Swallows of Japan's Central League. Ahead of the 2013 tournament, Nippon Professional Baseball decided against hiring an active manager, and after selecting retired former Hiroshima Carp skipper Koji Yamamoto, not a single one of Japan's major leaguers elected to play in the WBC.

"At that time (four years ago), I felt my circumstances were not that good," Aoki said of his decision to opt out of the 2013 WBC. "I feel that this time the situation -- including my outlook -- is telling me it's OK to play."

Aoki said he was eager to play in whatever role he could, and would -- as Kokubo had asked him -- speak up if he had something to add.

"I've played in both leagues and seen most of the major leaguers. I'm coming in as a veteran and so if any of the guys have something to ask I'll be happy to talk them about anything. I'll also stick my hand up if something needs saying."

Aoki recently signed with the Astros, which will be his fifth major league club. Earlier this month, Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Aoki's contact game would bring balance to his big-swinging team.

"I played in the same division with them this year, so I saw them play a lot," Aoki said. "Sure enough, my image of them was also that they struck out a lot and drove the ball a lot. In that sense, I thought I'd be a good fit there."

==Kyodo