TDK to acquire U.S. sensor maker InvenSense

Japanese electronic parts manufacturer TDK Corp. said Wednesday it will acquire California-based sensor maker InvenSense Inc. for $1.3 billion in a bid to strengthen its business in the field of the Internet of Things.

TDK plans to buy all shares in the U.S. company and merge it with TDK's U.S. unit in the July-September period of 2017, with an eye to expanding business in the automotive and smartphone sectors.

Established in June 2003, InvenSense makes sensors for Apple Inc. and Korea's Samsung Electronics Co. It also produces parts for drones and game consoles.