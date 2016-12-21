Close

Kyodo News

December 21, 2016 23:12

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:31 21 December 2016

U.S. announces biggest return of Okinawa land to Japan since 1972

TOKYO, Dec. 21, Kyodo

Japan and the United States said Wednesday thousands of hectares of land used by the U.S. military on Okinawa will be returned to Japanese control on Thursday, in the biggest land transfer since Japan restored its rule over the island prefecture in 1972.

Upon announcing the return of about 4,000 hectares of land of a vast U.S. military training area on Okinawa's main island, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy both hailed the move as reducing the burden on a prefecture that hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in the country.

"This return will reduce our footprint in Okinawa by about 20 percent," Kennedy said, adding that it "demonstrates our continuing commitment to reducing our impact on the citizens of Okinawa while maintaining our deterrence commitment to the entire nation of Japan."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • U.S. announces biggest return of Okinawa land to Japan since 1972
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 18 Dec 2016URGENT: Abe Cabinet's support rating falls to 54.8%: Kyodo poll
  2. 15 Dec 2016Canadian delegation meets jailed pastor during visit to N. Korea
  3. 16 Dec 2016Highly pathogenic bird flu confirmed in Hokkaido for 1st time
  4. 16 Dec 2016EU urges Japan to scrap tariffs on more farm products than TPP accord
  5. 17 Dec 2016N. Korea holds service on 5th anniversary of ex-leader's death

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete