U.S. announces biggest return of Okinawa land to Japan since 1972

Japan and the United States said Wednesday thousands of hectares of land used by the U.S. military on Okinawa will be returned to Japanese control on Thursday, in the biggest land transfer since Japan restored its rule over the island prefecture in 1972.

Upon announcing the return of about 4,000 hectares of land of a vast U.S. military training area on Okinawa's main island, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy both hailed the move as reducing the burden on a prefecture that hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in the country.

"This return will reduce our footprint in Okinawa by about 20 percent," Kennedy said, adding that it "demonstrates our continuing commitment to reducing our impact on the citizens of Okinawa while maintaining our deterrence commitment to the entire nation of Japan."