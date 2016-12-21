Olympics: 2020 budget set at 1.6-1.8 trillion yen, IOC pleased

The International Olympic Committee was happy with the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee's first draft of the total games cost set between 1.6 trillion yen to 1.8 trillion yen ($15 billion to $16.8 billion) on Wednesday, but expects further cuts to a budget that was once headed for 3 trillion yen by some accounts.

Following a teleconference of a four-party cost review panel, IOC Vice President John Coates, who heads the coordination commission of the 2020 Games, stressed the actual amount Japanese taxpayers will have to shoulder will range from 1.1 trillion yen to 1.3 trillion yen, after taking away the 500 billion yen used to run the organizing committee.

Coates said the total costs also include the budget to organize the Paralympics.

"The first budget, what we call the OCOG (organizing committee of the Olympic Games) budget or the games budget, of $4.7 billion is revenue neutral," Coates said from Sydney.

"It is a budget that is privately funded through a significant IOC contribution, through sponsorship, through ticket sales and licensing revenues -- meaning zero cost to the public purse."

"When you take away the revenue neutral games budget, which is covered, the other budget is $10.3 billion to $12.1 billion, the figure, depending on contingencies."

"It's important to note -- and this will be developed in future budgets -- but that's a games budget not just for the Olympic Games but also for the Paralympic Games."

"I stress that includes considerable legacy. We will continue to work with Tokyo 2020 and the international federations will continue to work with us to see if there are more savings there."

Coates did not set a target figure for which Tokyo should aim for.

"I wouldn't put a figure on what savings we can find. We need to get into a more detailed study of transport, security, games operations; we need to do more work there."

"The feeling we have is that there are savings to be found there."

At Wednesday's meeting attended by Coates, organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and the IOC's Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi, the construction of the volleyball venue, Ariake Arena, also got the official green light.

Last Friday, Koike announced she had abandoned plans to hold the volleyball at Yokohama Arena. The governor said she now wants to use Ariake Arena as an agent to develop the bayside property into a sports hub for Tokyo, and the IOC was fully on board.

"The total savings that have been achieved in the review of the Olympic aquatics center, Sea Forest Waterway and Ariake exceeds $400 million, which when added to the $1.8 billion previously achieved, is a considerable amount at $2.2 billion," Coates said.

"That completes the review of the masterplan of the venues. It is a very, very good outcome and one that President (Thomas) Bach is very excited about."

Deliberations on a second version of the budget draft will begin in the new year. The IOC will leave those talks up to the organizers and the national and metropolitan governments, but Koike put her hand up to lead those discussions.

"I think we have managed to cut significant costs," Koike said. "It remains to be seen where we go from here. These games were initially advertised as being compact, but are now spread over different prefectures."

"The Tokyo metropolitan government will take the lead in helping decide who bears what type of responsibility, and we want to get on the case as soon as possible."

"We want to begin discussions within the domestic three-party working group involving the organizing committee, the Japanese government and the metropolitan government in the new year."

Wednesday's meeting was the second by the four-party working group. Last month, it met to decide on the swimming and rowing/canoe sprint venues, but the IOC shot down the organizing committee's proposal to set the budget at 2 trillion yen.

Mori said the organizers will do whatever they can to further cut costs, but did not offer details or say by how much.

"We are not satisfied with where we are. The IOC has asked us to keep cutting so we will do everything we can to do so," he said. "But you never know what can happen, since the games are still four years down the road."

