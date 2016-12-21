20:46 21 December 2016
High-level chlorine found in drinking water for babies at nursery
TOKYO, Dec. 21, Kyodo
A high level of chlorine has been found in hot drinking water given to three babies at a nursery school in Tokyo earlier this week, but none of them fell sick, a local government said Wednesday.
The nursery school in Tokyo's Koto Ward filed a complaint with police, citing the possibility that someone has intentionally put the substance into drinking water.
According to Koto Ward officials, three babies in a class for infants under the age of one were given hot water in a pot late Monday afternoon, with one of them spitting it out.
