High-level chlorine found in drinking water for babies at nursery

A high level of chlorine has been found in hot drinking water given to three babies at a nursery school in Tokyo earlier this week, but none of them fell sick, a local government said Wednesday.

The nursery school in Tokyo's Koto Ward filed a complaint with police, citing the possibility that someone has intentionally put the substance into drinking water.

According to Koto Ward officials, three babies in a class for infants under the age of one were given hot water in a pot late Monday afternoon, with one of them spitting it out.