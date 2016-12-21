FEATURE: Japan lawmakers plan bill to ensure visitation rights after divorce

A multiparty group of legislators is preparing to submit a bill to ensure that children can continue seeing both parents in the event of their divorce.

In Japan, divorce often means a child losing contact with one parent, the father in many cases, along with that parent's relatives, because there is no joint custody under the law. Whether or not to allow the parent who does not live with the child to see the child, and how often, is basically up to the parent who retains custody.

While the lawmakers' move is a boon to civic groups such as The Parents and Children's Network, consisting of parents and grandparents who cannot see their children and grandchildren after divorce of the children's parents, the bill faces opposition from different civic groups -- those helping women and children victimized by domestic violence.