Kyodo News

December 21, 2016 23:12

21:27 21 December 2016

Japan decides to scrap trouble-plagued Monju prototype reactor

TOKYO, Dec. 21, Kyodo

The Japanese government formally decided Wednesday to decommission the Monju prototype fast-breeder nuclear reactor in western Japan's Fukui Prefecture, which has barely operated over the past two decades despite its envisioned key role in the country's nuclear fuel recycling policy.

The decision in a ministerial meeting Wednesday, concluding a process that has included discussion of Japan's overall fast-reactor development policy by a government panel, comes despite failure to obtain local support for the plan.

The government has invested more than 1 trillion yen ($8.5 billion) in research and development for the reactor, having originally hoped it would serve as a linchpin of nuclear fuel recycling efforts as it was designed to produce more plutonium than it consumes while generating electricity.

  Japan decides to scrap trouble-plagued Monju prototype reactor
