Kyodo News

December 23, 2016 0:09

19:08 22 December 2016

Japan adopts new guideline to allow SDF to protect U.S. warships

TOKYO, Dec. 22, Kyodo

The Japanese government adopted a guideline Thursday under the country's new security legislation that will allow its Self-Defense Forces to take on a fresh mission to guard U.S. warships, hoping to enhance bilateral cooperation in monitoring North Korea among other activities.

The move marks a further expansion of the SDF's overseas role after the Ground Self-Defense Force contingent deployed to South Sudan was earlier this month given a mission of rescuing U.N. staff and others if they come under attack, even if the GSDF is not the direct target.

The SDF have long been restricted to using their weapons only when they themselves come under attack, but the controversial security legislation enacted last year expanded the scope of usage to defending troops of other countries when they are attacked.

  • Inada explains new defense guidelines
