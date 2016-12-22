Japan sees largest Okinawa land return from U.S. military in decades

The Japanese government on Thursday celebrated the return by the U.S. military of the largest tract of land on Okinawa in decades, coming at a time when the recent crash landing of a U.S. Marines Osprey aircraft off the island prefecture has rattled the nerves of locals.

Gov. Takeshi Onaga was absent from a celebration ceremony held in the southern island prefecture, which hosts the bulk of U.S. military bases in Japan, in the latest sign of strained ties between the Okinawa and central governments over disputes linked to the U.S. military presence, including the use of the controversial Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft.

The return involving around 4,000 hectares of forest, or roughly half of the land used for the Northern Training Area on the main island of Okinawa, is the biggest land transfer since the prefecture reverted to Japanese control in 1972 after being under U.S. occupation from the end of World War II.