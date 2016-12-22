Close

Kyodo News

December 23, 2016 0:12

20:28 22 December 2016

Fire engulfs 140 buildings in Niigata Prefecture

NIIGATA, Japan, Dec. 22, Kyodo

Fire stoked by strong winds had engulfed around 140 buildings by late afternoon in Itoigawa, a city of about 45,000 people on the coast of the Sea of Japan, prompting the local government to issue an evacuation advisory for residents and request the deployment of the Self-Defense Forces.

About 740 people in around 360 households were advised to evacuate as the fire, which originated in a Chinese restaurant, showed no sign of waning even after sunset amid strong winds.

The fire, which broke out Thursday morning in a shopping area near JR Itoigawa station crowded with houses and aging store buildings, may have caused damage to an area of 75,000 square meters, according to the city's fire headquarters.

