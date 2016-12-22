21:29 22 December 2016
Japanese man held by China over alleged espionage stands trial
BEIJING, Dec. 22, Kyodo
The first trial hearing of a Japanese man detained last year by China for alleged involvement in espionage appears to have been held Thursday, a Japanese government source said.
China told the Japanese side in advance that the closed-door hearing for the man from the city of Sapporo would be held in a Beijing court on Thursday, according to the source.
The man's indictment in October was learned last month, but what charge he faces and other details of the case remain unknown.
