Japanese man held by China over alleged espionage stands trial

The first trial hearing of a Japanese man detained last year by China for alleged involvement in espionage appears to have been held Thursday, a Japanese government source said.

China told the Japanese side in advance that the closed-door hearing for the man from the city of Sapporo would be held in a Beijing court on Thursday, according to the source.

The man's indictment in October was learned last month, but what charge he faces and other details of the case remain unknown.