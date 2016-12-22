Close

Kyodo News

December 23, 2016 0:42

21:29 22 December 2016

Japanese man held by China over alleged espionage stands trial

BEIJING, Dec. 22, Kyodo

The first trial hearing of a Japanese man detained last year by China for alleged involvement in espionage appears to have been held Thursday, a Japanese government source said.

China told the Japanese side in advance that the closed-door hearing for the man from the city of Sapporo would be held in a Beijing court on Thursday, according to the source.

The man's indictment in October was learned last month, but what charge he faces and other details of the case remain unknown.

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

