Japan's per capita GDP ranking drops to 20th amid weaker yen

Japan's per capita gross domestic product stood at $34,522 in 2015, slipping one place from the previous year to 20th in a ranking of 35 developed economies due to the yen's depreciation, the Cabinet Office said Thursday citing OECD data.

The figure represents a 9.6 percent plunge from 2014. Japan was overtaken by Israel, which placed 20th in 2014. In yen terms, per-capita GDP expanded 3.4 percent to 4,178,000 yen.

Luxemburg topped the list of 35 countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development at $99,900. The United States placed fifth at $56,100 and Britain was 11th at $43,900.