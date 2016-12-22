Manila eyes diplomatic initiatives over S. China Sea militarization

The Philippines is "considering other diplomatic initiatives and legal processes allowed under international law" over the reported installation by China of weapons systems on reclaimed features in the South China Sea, Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay said Thursday.

Speaking to Kyodo News, Yasay said the government continues to gather information to verify the report last week by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies about the apparent Chinese militarization in the disputed waters, which includes areas falling within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone under the 1982 U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea.

"Only recently, there is a report that they have now installed missiles there. We are concerned about it, if this is true," Yasay said.