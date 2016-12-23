Close

Kyodo News

December 23, 2016 12:44

09:20 23 December 2016

Trump calls for expanded U.S. nuclear arsenal

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, Kyodo

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday called for the United States to bolster its nuclear arsenal, indicating a position at odds with decades of efforts to scale back the nation's atomic weaponry.

"The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes," he said in a Twitter post.

Trump, who will assume the U.S. presidency on Jan. 20, made the comment hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country's nuclear forces should be bolstered. It is not clear if Trump's remarks were a direct reaction to that.

