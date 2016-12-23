Close

Kyodo News

December 23, 2016 19:21

16:49 23 December 2016

15 people suffer food poisoning after eating wild bear meat

MITO, Japan, Dec. 23, Kyodo

A group of 15 people became sick due to food poisoning after eating wild brown bear meat at a restaurant in Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan, the prefectural government said Friday.

The 15 men and women aged in their 20s to 50s complained of fever and other food poisoning symptoms after eating the grilled bear meat at the restaurant in Mito city earlier this month and the local health authority concluded it to be food poisoning from trichinae, a type of parasite.

It is the first case of food poisoning from trichinae in 35 years in Japan, the health center said, adding it has banned the restaurant from operating for the time being.

