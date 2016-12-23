Baseball: Veteran big league GM Smith eager for Japan opportunity

After holding down virtually every front office job available in Major League Baseball, Randy Smith took a bold step into the world of Japanese baseball when he joined the Nippon Ham Fighters' front office this week.

"It's a chance to further my education. I'm excited," Smith, a former general manager with both the Detroit Tigers and the San Diego Padres, told Kyodo News by phone Friday, a day after his new job was announced.

Smith has had many chances to observe Japanese ballplayers in the United States, but in his new role as special assistant to the general manager and director of MLB scouting, he is the first veteran major league executive to obtain an insider's view.

He will be working with Fighters GM Hiroshi Yoshimura and another special assistant, former big league pitcher Masao Kida, who were with Smith in 1999 in Detroit. Smith later signed Hideo Nomo to pitch for the Tigers and reliever Akinori Otsuka to pitch for the Padres.

Because of a working relationship between Nippon Ham and San Diego, and the Fighters using the Padres' Peoria, Arizona, spring training facility this past February, those ties have only gotten stronger.

"I've talked with Yoshi quite a bit over the years," Smith said. "And with the Fighters being in Peoria, we were able to talk about a lot of things. I've known Yoshimura a long time and it's important that you're working with people you trust and respect."

"I look at it as a great opportunity to work for an actual team in Japan. It's a great time for that team given where they are now. They are a great team on the cutting edge, and I want to provide some value where I can with my experience and knowledge of how things work in Major League Baseball."

The Fighters have one of Nippon Professional Baseball's biggest footprints in the United States, led by executive Kenichi Iwamoto and veteran scouts Matt Winters and Alan Hargesheimer.

Ironically, when the Fighters defeated the Central League's Hiroshima Carp in the Japan Series, they were playing the only other NPB team with a high level American executive in the States.

Until now, longtime Carp assistant general manager Jonathan Fine has given Hiroshima an advantage in signing foreign talent by being able to cut through red tape and get deals done with a handshake. But Smith's broad range of connections will put the Fighters on a par with the Carp.

"For me this is a win-win situation. I'll help out Matt and Hargo where I can, anything I can do. At the same time, I'll get to ask questions," said Smith, whose his first contact with Japanese ball was an eye-opener.

"In 1984, the Yakult Swallows trained at our place in Yuma (Arizona). I remember they used to hit balls into nets at 8 p.m. in the evening."

"This is a chance to be able to learn the nuances and the whys."

