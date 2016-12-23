Close

Kyodo News

December 23, 2016 21:16

18:15 23 December 2016

Emperor Akihito turns 83, thanks public for abdication-wish response

TOKYO, Dec. 23, Kyodo

Addressing the country on his 83rd birthday Friday, Emperor Akihito thanked the Japanese public for heeding his message earlier in the year indicating his desire to abdicate.

His annual birthday remarks followed his rare video message in which he said his advanced age could one day prevent him from fulfilling his duties as the symbol of the state. Currently, there are no provisions in law allowing an emperor to relinquish the Chrysanthemum throne.

"In August, in consultation with the Cabinet Office, I delivered a message expressing what has been on my mind over the last few years, reflecting on my years as the emperor and contemplating on my role and my duties as the emperor in the days to come," he said in a press conference Tuesday ahead of his birthday.

  • Japanese Emperor Akihito turns 83
