Close

Kyodo News

December 24, 2016 21:18

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:25 23 December 2016

Figure skating: Muramoto, Reed win 2nd straight nat'l ice dance title

KADOMA, Japan, Dec. 23, Kyodo

Kana Muramoto and Chris Reed kept their overnight lead to win the ice dancing title for the second year in a row at the national figure skating championships Friday.

The duo who topped Thursday's short dance also won the free dance to log a total score of 158.36, earning 11.28 points more than they did last year.

"I'm satisfied because we were able to give our all from start to finish," said Muramoto, who paired up with two-time Olympian Reed in June last year and is aiming to make it to the top 10 with him at the world championships next March-April in Helsinki.

In the pairs competition, Sumire Suto and Canada's Francis Boudreau-Audet also won for the second straight year, leading after the short program a day earlier and topping the free skate for a total of 160.25 in Kadoma, Osaka Prefecture.

The national meet doubles as a qualifier for the world championships.

==Kyodo

  • Figure skating: Muramoto, Reed win 2nd straight nat'l ice dance title
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 18 Dec 2016URGENT: Abe Cabinet's support rating falls to 54.8%: Kyodo poll
  2. 19 Dec 2016Amnesty International condemns Myanmar for violence against Rohingya
  3. 19 Dec 2016Suu Kyi briefs ASEAN on Rohingya situation amid genocide allegations
  4. 19 Dec 2016Extrajudicial killings worry nearly 80% of Filipinos: survey
  5. 18 Dec 2016Rugby: Panasonic top Ricoh but seem to accept title is beyond them

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete