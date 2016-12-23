Figure skating: Muramoto, Reed win 2nd straight nat'l ice dance title

Kana Muramoto and Chris Reed kept their overnight lead to win the ice dancing title for the second year in a row at the national figure skating championships Friday.

The duo who topped Thursday's short dance also won the free dance to log a total score of 158.36, earning 11.28 points more than they did last year.

"I'm satisfied because we were able to give our all from start to finish," said Muramoto, who paired up with two-time Olympian Reed in June last year and is aiming to make it to the top 10 with him at the world championships next March-April in Helsinki.

In the pairs competition, Sumire Suto and Canada's Francis Boudreau-Audet also won for the second straight year, leading after the short program a day earlier and topping the free skate for a total of 160.25 in Kadoma, Osaka Prefecture.

The national meet doubles as a qualifier for the world championships.

