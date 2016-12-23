Chinese leader Xi commends Hong Kong's anti-independence efforts

Chinese leader Xi Jinping praised Hong Kong on Friday for its efforts in tackling the emerging call for independence in the former British colony that was returned to Chinese rule almost two decades ago.

While greeting Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying during his last duty visit in Beijing, the Chinese president said Hong Kong has China's full support in halting the pro-independence movement that has gained momentum in the territory during Leung's tenure, since 2012.

"The central government resolutely supports the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government's clampdown on Hong Kong's independence movement," Xi told Leung at the beginning of the meeting, with representatives of the press present.