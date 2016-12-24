Activity logs of Japanese peacekeepers in South Sudan discarded

Daily activity logs compiled by Japanese troops deployed to South Sudan as U.N. peacekeepers have been discarded, Defense Ministry officials said Saturday, likely making it hard to examine some of their activities, including those around the time of a large-scale clash in the fledgling nation in July.

The logs, compiled by members of the Ground Self-Defense Force in South Sudan, were discarded entirely, including in digital form, because they "ended their useful purpose," an official of the ministry's Joint Staff said, adding that information in the logs has been relayed to superiors.

The news comes amid concerns that the security situation in the African country has so deteriorated that it is no longer meeting the conditions set by the Japanese government for participation in a U.N. peacekeeping mission.