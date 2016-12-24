Denso, NEC to tie up in developing self-driving technology

Major Japanese auto parts maker Denso Corp. will team up with NEC Corp. in developing self-driving automobile technology that makes use of artificial intelligence, sources at the two companies said Saturday.

With NEC boasting expertise in developing artificial intelligence and software, Denso intends to accept assistance from the information technology company to accelerate research into automotive parts for next-generation vehicles.

Specifically, Denso hopes to marry its camera and sensor technology with NEC's "deep-learning" artificial intelligence technology to develop systems to allow cars to be able to sense dangers and avoid people and obstacles in their way, according to the sources.