Close

Kyodo News

December 25, 2016 0:59

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:28 24 December 2016

Denso, NEC to tie up in developing self-driving technology

NAGOYA, Dec. 24, Kyodo

Major Japanese auto parts maker Denso Corp. will team up with NEC Corp. in developing self-driving automobile technology that makes use of artificial intelligence, sources at the two companies said Saturday.

With NEC boasting expertise in developing artificial intelligence and software, Denso intends to accept assistance from the information technology company to accelerate research into automotive parts for next-generation vehicles.

Specifically, Denso hopes to marry its camera and sensor technology with NEC's "deep-learning" artificial intelligence technology to develop systems to allow cars to be able to sense dangers and avoid people and obstacles in their way, according to the sources.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 19 Dec 2016Amnesty International condemns Myanmar for violence against Rohingya
  2. 19 Dec 2016Suu Kyi briefs ASEAN on Rohingya situation amid genocide allegations
  3. 19 Dec 2016Extrajudicial killings worry nearly 80% of Filipinos: survey
  4. 21 Dec 2016Nepal ex-king voices unprecedented criticism of political developments
  5. 20 Dec 2016H.K. police needs to expand to handle major incidents: police chief

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete