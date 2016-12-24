Soccer: Inter Milan defender Nagatomo, actress Taira to marry in Jan.

Inter Milan and Japan national soccer team member Yuto Nagatomo and his girlfriend, actress Airi Taira, held a press conference Saturday to confirm rumors they will marry in January.

In June, Nagatomo told the Japanese media that Taira is "my amore" (my lover) after their relationship was reported in a weekly magazine. The word "amore" made it to the top 10 buzzwords of the year along with words such as "Pokemon Go" and "PPAP" when the list was announced Dec. 1 by a publisher.

At Saturday's new conference, the couple revealed that the 30-year-old soccer player proposed to the 32-year-old actress in February on the pitch at Inter Milan's home stadium.

"I am so happy," Nagatomo said, while Taira said she is "happy to have a day like today."

After registering their marriage on Jan. 29, the actress will move to Italy. The two plan to hold a wedding reception after Nagatomo's soccer season.

Nagatomo and Japan-based Taira have had a long-distance relationship since they started dating in 2015, according to a source.

==Kyodo