Close

Kyodo News

December 25, 2016 1:05

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:24 24 December 2016

Soccer: Inter Milan defender Nagatomo, actress Taira to marry in Jan.

TOKYO, Dec. 24, Kyodo

Inter Milan and Japan national soccer team member Yuto Nagatomo and his girlfriend, actress Airi Taira, held a press conference Saturday to confirm rumors they will marry in January.

In June, Nagatomo told the Japanese media that Taira is "my amore" (my lover) after their relationship was reported in a weekly magazine. The word "amore" made it to the top 10 buzzwords of the year along with words such as "Pokemon Go" and "PPAP" when the list was announced Dec. 1 by a publisher.

At Saturday's new conference, the couple revealed that the 30-year-old soccer player proposed to the 32-year-old actress in February on the pitch at Inter Milan's home stadium.

"I am so happy," Nagatomo said, while Taira said she is "happy to have a day like today."

After registering their marriage on Jan. 29, the actress will move to Italy. The two plan to hold a wedding reception after Nagatomo's soccer season.

Nagatomo and Japan-based Taira have had a long-distance relationship since they started dating in 2015, according to a source.

==Kyodo

  • Soccer: Inter Milan defender Nagatomo, actress Taira to marry in Jan.
  • Soccer: Inter Milan defender Nagatomo, actress Taira to marry in Jan.
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 19 Dec 2016Amnesty International condemns Myanmar for violence against Rohingya
  2. 19 Dec 2016Suu Kyi briefs ASEAN on Rohingya situation amid genocide allegations
  3. 19 Dec 2016Extrajudicial killings worry nearly 80% of Filipinos: survey
  4. 21 Dec 2016Nepal ex-king voices unprecedented criticism of political developments
  5. 20 Dec 2016H.K. police needs to expand to handle major incidents: police chief

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete