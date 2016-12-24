Heaviest Dec. snowfall in Hokkaido in 50 years causes transport chaos

The heaviest December snowfall in Hokkaido in 50 years forced the cancellation on Saturday of nearly 100 airline flights and hundreds of trains, according to transport companies and authorities.

New Chitose Airport, a main gateway to the northernmost main island of Japan, struggled to bring business back to normal after around 6,000 people spent Friday night there due to the cancelation of more than 280 flights.

The number of people stranded overnight at the airport's passenger terminal was the most since its opening in 1992, airport operator Hokkaido Airport Terminal Co. said.