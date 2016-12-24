Close

Kyodo News

December 25, 2016 0:59

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:33 24 December 2016

Heaviest Dec. snowfall in Hokkaido in 50 years causes transport chaos

SAPPORO, Dec. 24, Kyodo

The heaviest December snowfall in Hokkaido in 50 years forced the cancellation on Saturday of nearly 100 airline flights and hundreds of trains, according to transport companies and authorities.

New Chitose Airport, a main gateway to the northernmost main island of Japan, struggled to bring business back to normal after around 6,000 people spent Friday night there due to the cancelation of more than 280 flights.

The number of people stranded overnight at the airport's passenger terminal was the most since its opening in 1992, airport operator Hokkaido Airport Terminal Co. said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • 6,000 people spend night at airport as heavy snow hits Hokkaido
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 19 Dec 2016Amnesty International condemns Myanmar for violence against Rohingya
  2. 19 Dec 2016Suu Kyi briefs ASEAN on Rohingya situation amid genocide allegations
  3. 19 Dec 2016Extrajudicial killings worry nearly 80% of Filipinos: survey
  4. 21 Dec 2016Nepal ex-king voices unprecedented criticism of political developments
  5. 20 Dec 2016H.K. police needs to expand to handle major incidents: police chief

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete