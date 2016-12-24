Most Japanese feel unfriendly toward Russia: survey

Roughly eight out of 10 Japanese feel unfriendly toward Russia, according to results released Saturday of a government survey, after Tokyo tried unsuccessfully this year to settle a 70-year-old territorial dispute preventing the signing a post-war peace treaty.

In the survey conducted by the Cabinet Office from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6, a combined 76.9 percent of respondents said they feel unfriendly or somewhat so toward Russia, down 2.4 percentage points down from a survey in January.

Asked about the current status of Japan-Russia relations, 65.2 percent said "not good" or "really not good," down 5.8 percent from the poll in January.