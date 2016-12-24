Close

Kyodo News

December 25, 2016 0:59

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:54 24 December 2016

Most Japanese feel unfriendly toward Russia: survey

TOKYO, Dec. 24, Kyodo

Roughly eight out of 10 Japanese feel unfriendly toward Russia, according to results released Saturday of a government survey, after Tokyo tried unsuccessfully this year to settle a 70-year-old territorial dispute preventing the signing a post-war peace treaty.

In the survey conducted by the Cabinet Office from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6, a combined 76.9 percent of respondents said they feel unfriendly or somewhat so toward Russia, down 2.4 percentage points down from a survey in January.

Asked about the current status of Japan-Russia relations, 65.2 percent said "not good" or "really not good," down 5.8 percent from the poll in January.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 19 Dec 2016Amnesty International condemns Myanmar for violence against Rohingya
  2. 19 Dec 2016Suu Kyi briefs ASEAN on Rohingya situation amid genocide allegations
  3. 19 Dec 2016Extrajudicial killings worry nearly 80% of Filipinos: survey
  4. 21 Dec 2016Nepal ex-king voices unprecedented criticism of political developments
  5. 20 Dec 2016H.K. police needs to expand to handle major incidents: police chief

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete