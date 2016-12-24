21:54 24 December 2016
Most Japanese feel unfriendly toward Russia: survey
TOKYO, Dec. 24, Kyodo
Roughly eight out of 10 Japanese feel unfriendly toward Russia, according to results released Saturday of a government survey, after Tokyo tried unsuccessfully this year to settle a 70-year-old territorial dispute preventing the signing a post-war peace treaty.
In the survey conducted by the Cabinet Office from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6, a combined 76.9 percent of respondents said they feel unfriendly or somewhat so toward Russia, down 2.4 percentage points down from a survey in January.
Asked about the current status of Japan-Russia relations, 65.2 percent said "not good" or "really not good," down 5.8 percent from the poll in January.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.