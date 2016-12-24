23:06 24 December 2016
14-year-old pro shogi player beats oldest top player in debut match
TOKYO, Dec. 24, Kyodo
A 14-year-old boy who is the youngest-ever professional player of shogi, a chess-like Japanese board game, beat the oldest top-ranked player in his debut Saturday.
Sota Fujii, a junior high second-year student, defeated 76-year-old Hifumi Kato, a ninth dan or top ranked player, in a match played in Tokyo.
"I am honored" to go against Kato in the debut match, Fujii said. "I want to do better."
