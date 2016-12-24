China's Liaoning aircraft carrier heading to Pacific for exercise

A naval formation including China's first aircraft carrier, Liaoning, headed for the western Pacific Ocean on Saturday for an open-sea training exercise, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

It is believed to be the first time for a Chinese aircraft carrier to sail to the Pacific Ocean.

The mission appears aimed at sending a message to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has questioned whether Washington should continue to adhere to its nearly four-decade policy of recognizing Taiwan as part of "one China."