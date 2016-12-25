Close

Kyodo News

December 25, 2016 17:51

15:52 25 December 2016

Public hearing on Japanese food products canceled amid melee

By Ko Shu-ling
NEW TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 25, Kyodo

The first of three public hearings on whether Taiwan should ease its ban on imports of Japanese food products imposed in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster was canceled Sunday amid shouting, table pounding, and physical altercations.

Hundreds of protesters mobilized by the main opposition Nationalist Party (KMT) clashed with police outside the public hearing venue in New Taipei city. A truck parked outside the venue bore placards calling President Tsai Ing-wen "Japan's servile follower" and demanding her resignation.

Participants allowed inside criticized organizers for blocking people outside from entering the venue. One opponent who prepared her own microphone said the public hearings are meaningless because Tsai has the final say on the matter.

