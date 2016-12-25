Close

December 26, 2016 2:03

17:48 25 December 2016

Rugby: Yamanaka, Steelers run Liners off rails

OSAKA, Dec. 25, Kyodo

Ryohei Yamanaka scored 18 points to lead the Kobe Kobelco Steelers' 38-8 rout of the Kintetsu Liners on Sunday in the Japan Rugby Top League.

Yamanaka, the man of the match, opened the scoring with a 14th minute penalty goal at Osaka's Kincho Stadium. The inside center also scored a try and kicked five conversions as the Steelers, fourth in the league, remained in the hunt for one of three Top League berths in the season-ending national championship.

With two rounds remaining, the Steelers are on 47 points, five back of the third-place Panasonic Wild Knights. The Liners, with 14 points, are 14th in the 16-team league with virtually no chance of escaping a promotion/relegation game.

Tonisio Vaihu made it an 8-0 game with his 18th-minute try and Yamanaka added the extras to put the Steelers firmly in command. Rakuhei Yamashita also scored a brace for the Steelers, while teammate Yuta Imamura crossed in the closing minutes.

==Kyodo

